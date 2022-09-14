The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: ACE vs. Northeast

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, September 16, at 7:30 p.m. at ACE.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Week five of high school football has quickly approached, and the End Zone Game of the Week features a Macon battle between the ACE Gryphons and the Northeast Raiders.

The Gryphons are undefeated in year one under head coach Keith Hatcher as ACE is 4-0, making this the best start to a season in the program’s five-year history. The Gryphons are dominating on offense, averaging 54.8 points per game.

Hatcher has filled his staff with a pretty experienced group of coaches, helping him begin his era at ACE smoothly.

“These assistant coaches are so valuable in everything that we do. And earning the trust of the kids as we’ve gotten started, it’s been big. We really didn’t know what to expect when we kicked it off. We are really happy with the start that we’ve had,” said Hatcher.

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, September 16, at 7:30 p.m. at ACE.