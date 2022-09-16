The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: ACE vs. Northeast, Pt. 3

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, September 16, at 7:30 p.m. at ACE.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The End Zone Game of the Week features a first-ever matchup between the ACE Gryphons and the Northeast Raiders.

The ACE Gryphons have kicked off year one under head coach Keith Hatcher 4-0 and are averaging 54.8 points per game, making this the best start to a Gryphons season since the football program began in 2018.

“The biggest thing we want to do is give our community a football team they can be proud of. We wanted to generate some excitement early on. We’ve done that. But again, we’ve got a long way to go. We’re still growing as a program. We want to get to the level where we can compete for championships,” said Hatcher.

After coming off their best season in program history, The Northeast Raiders haven’t had the best of luck this season, losing their first two games by a combined three points. But last week, the Raiders claimed their first victory against Carver, who was ranked second in the 3A. So for head coach Jeremy Wiggins, it’s about continuing what the team did well last Friday.

“Win all three phases of the game: special teams, offense and defense. Come out and play hard, play fast, play physical. Be mentally sharp. No mental mistakes. No stupid penalties, which we’ve been doing a good job of penalties and cutting down on that,” said Wiggins.

Facing a Macon school like Northeast gives the Gryphons a solid point of comparison.

“Northeast is an established program. Coach Wiggins has done a great job over there. They’ve got some really good players, and they’re well-coached. They’ve had a lot of success in recent years. They’re really where we want to get to. So this is a big measuring stick for us Friday night to kind of gauge where we are as a program,” said Hatcher.

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, September 16, at 7:30 p.m. at ACE.