The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: ACE vs. Northeast, Pt. 2

The End Zone Game of the Week is scheduled for Friday, September 16, at 7:30 p.m. at ACE.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The End Zone Game of the Week features a first-ever battle between the ACE Gryphons and the Northeast Raiders.

The Raiders are coming off their best season in program history, going 9-4 and falling in the 2A state quarterfinals. But this season, the Raiders haven’t had the best of luck as they have started the season 1-2, with a 2-point loss against the Mary Persons Bulldogs that ended in the third quarter, followed by a one-point loss to Fitzgerald.

The Raiders bounced back last week, defeating Carver, the second-ranked team in the 3A. So to continue their winning ways, head coach Jeremy Wiggins has a few goals in mind.

“Finish the game. Win all three phases of the game: special teams, offense and defense. Come out and play hard, play fast, play physical. Be mentally sharp. No mental mistakes. No stupid penalties, which we’ve been doing a good job of penalties and cutting down on that. So we just want to make sure we’re in the right place so we can give ourselves a chance to win the game,” said Wiggins.

