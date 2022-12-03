The Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia hosts “Art from the Heart”

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–The Boys and Girl Club of Central Georgia is giving students a chance to express their passion through art, while showcasing their talents.

The organization in partnership with Macon magazine held an art gallery at the McEachern Art Center on Second Street Friday to showcase art made by twelve elementary school students of the boys and girls club’s “Heart from the Heart” program.

The students were lead by local artist Kevin Lewis. He taught students the fundamentals of art, and how make an impact in the community.

“Art is one of the many tools that we have as a culture, and as a folk to show our greatest expression of who we are and these kids did that.” said Director of Special Operation for the Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia, Demarcus Beckham. “They put themselves on these canvases, and I couldn’t be more prouder of them.”

All artwork was up for auction. Proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia to help fund “Art from the Heart” program.