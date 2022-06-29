The Atlanta Hawks have acquired All-Star guard Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray led the NBA in steals last season with two per game.

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — NBA free agency begins tomorrow, yet the Atlanta Hawks have already begun making significant moves.

The Hawks have acquired 25-year-old All-Star guard Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs.

The Hawks are sending the Spurs Danilo Gallinari, a 2023 first-round pick via Charlotte, a 2025 and 2027 first-round pick, and a pick swap in 2026.

The trade is a win for the Hawks as they did not have to give up any of their young talent and bring in Murray, who can create his own shot while also being a great perimeter defender.

Murray averaged two steals per game last season and led the NBA while also averaging 21.2 points per game and 9.2 assists per game.

The Hawks have solidified pieces in every part of the court and have depth, so there are no excuses for Hawks fans anymore.