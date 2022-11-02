The Atlanta Falcons make three transactions during the NFL trade deadline

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The NFL was busy during the trade deadline, completing 10 trades, the most transactions on the day of the deadline.

The Atlanta Falcons were also busy completing three transactions.

The Falcons traded away wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a conditional 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 pick that could become a second-rounder at maximum if Ridley completes several tasks.

Atlanta also sent safety Dean Marlowe to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick.

The Falcons did acquire cornerback Rashad Fenton from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2023 conditional seventh-round pick.

With these moves, Atlanta will have about $90 million in cap space in 2023.