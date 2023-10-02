‘Terror At Meramac Grove’ haunted house brings thrills, charity to Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — October is here, and if you’re looking for spooky festivities, then look no further than Terror at Meramac Grove Haunted House. It’s coming soon to the old rec center in Warner Robins!

Meramac Grove is a non-profit haunted house that began five years ago now in the backyard of Joe Liercke and his family as a way to give families a thrilling good time for a reasonable price: free!

This year, they’re partnering up with the City of Warner Robins to bring an even bigger experience while giving back to the city’s homeless shelter.

Liercke said the idea came about from the city after a successful food truck event for the homeless shelter in August.

“Someone mentioned a haunted house, one thing led to another, and someone that we know in the family said, ‘My nephew does a haunted house, let’s see if he’s interested in doing it,'” Liercke explained.

Having grown up homeless, Liercke wanted to help the city, so they moved the haunted house into the old rec center on Watson Boulevard next to city hall.

As preparations are underway for the haunted house, Liercke and Brian Wise, a code enforcement officer and soon-to-be Warner Robins Homeless Shelter leader, have been extremely grateful for the community’s support.

“The support that the community has shown with this and other organizations to help us fund the homeless shelter, it’s just amazing to see the whole community come and help with this,” Wise said.

The haunted house will be called “The Asylum of Lost Souls”, and according to Liercke, it will feature everything you’d expect to find in a big haunted house. The Asylum will open on October 19, the same day as the city’s next food truck event.