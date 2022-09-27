Temps cool ahead of potential Ian impacts





Fall weather is back in Middle Georgia for the start of the week behind a cold front that pushed through today.

Lows overnight will be falling into the mid and low 50s thanks to a push of dry air.

Tomorrow brings plenty of sunshine during the day, with a few high clouds in the afternoon.

Highs this week will be limited to the low 80s and 70s.



The main weather player of this weeks forecast is Hurricane Ian, which is just south of Cuba tonight.

Ian is expected to intensify to a major hurricane over the next few days and move into the Gulf of Mexico.

Beyond that, we still have quite a few questions.

Regardless, Middle Georgia is still potentially in the path of impact by the end of the week.



The biggest impact on the intensity and path of Ian will be a stationary boundary (that is actually the left over cold front that moved through our area today).

This boundary should help to increase the wind shear and weaken the storm as it nears landfall.

Even with the expected weakening, it is still possible that Ian could head north and bring some tropical storm conditions to parts of Middle Georgia.

Not all model data is showing this, but it is definitely a possibility.



If this does happen, we could see heavy rain from Thursday evening through Saturday.\

Across Middle Georgia, rainfall totals of 3-5″ are possible through the weekend.



The main takeaway for this week is that there will be changes to the forecast.

It is absolutely possible that we could see the storm take an easterly turn, resulting a completely dry end of the week.

It is also possible it could rain and we could see severe storms Friday through Saturday.

Regardless, it is always a good time to get prepared for severe storms.



Mid 70s will be the name of the game through much of the week thanks to cloud cover and breezy weather associated with Ian.

Once Ian moves out we will be seeing a slight warm up into the 80s with a few stray showers.