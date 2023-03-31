Teen shot on Pinedale Drive in Macon

The shooting happened around 1:20 Friday afternoon

photo courtesy of MGN

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 18-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting in south Macon. The shooting happened around 1:20 Friday afternoon in the 4500 block of Pinedale Drive.

When deputies responded to the scene they located a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a medical facility for treatment. The teen was last listed in critical condition.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.