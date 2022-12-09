Teen killed in car accident on I-16

Georgia State Patrol says the driver of a jeep hit a car in the rear.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teenager is dead after a crash in Twiggs County Wednesday night.

The deadly accident happened on I-16 west near GA 112.

Georgia State Patrol says the driver of a jeep hit a car in the rear.

The passenger in the car, 19-year-old Khamya Ellis, was killed.

The driver of the car was taken to a trauma center. Her condition is unknown.

The driver of the jeep had no major injuries.

GSP says the crash is still under investigation.