Teen charged in Perry shooting and robbery attempt

The shooting happened around 6:30 Thursday night outside a home on Gaines Drive.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teen is facing charges in connection to a robbery and shooting in Perry. According to Captain Heath Dykes with the Perry Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:30 Thursday night, during an altercation outside of a home on Gaines Drive.

Captain Dykes says during that fight a teen shot 21-year-old Daniel Laney. When officers arrived on scene, three people fled in a white Honda. Houston County Sheriff’s deputies later spotted the car, and it fled to a backyard in the Haven Way neighborhood.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old male and charged him with aggravated assault.

The driver, 18-year-old Jordyan Keith, was cited for reckless driving.

The shooting victim was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon with non-life-threatening injuries.