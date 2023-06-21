Teen arrested for murder of man on Montpelier Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A teen has been arrested in connection to the death of a man found fatally wounded by gunfire in his car on June 16th.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says investigators arrested 17-year-old Marcello Williams on Tuesday in connection to the death of 21-year-old Eric Thomas Jr. Williams was arrested on warrants for murder and is being kept in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.

Thomas was found inside of his vehicle in a parking lot at 2241 Montpelier Avenue, Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.