Tech Report: Two follow ups to the Vision Pro are already in the works

Bloomberg reports that Apple is already working on two follow-ups to its Vision Pro headset. The high-end model will be even faster, while the less-expensive version will make some compromises. A cheaper version of the Vision Pro headset won’t be available until 2025.

Overstock.com has bid $21 million dollars on Bed Bath & Beyond’s intellectual property assets. Bed Bath and Beyond stores are currently being liquidated. The Overstock bid includes customer data, internet rights, and rights to mobile apps.

Consulting firm Accenture announces a jaw-dropping $3 billion investment in AI. Accenture said it will double the size of its data & AI practice team from 40,000 employees to 80,000 through a combination of hiring and training.

Amazon’s Cloud Computing arm says it resolved an outage that disrupted a swath of companies and organizations, including Southwest Airlines and New York’s transit agency. Amazon Web Services is the world’s largest seller of on-demand computing power and software services. It delivers computing power and software services from a network of vast server farms, meaning its outages can ripple across the internet, creating headaches for a range of companies and industries.