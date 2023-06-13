Tech Report: The FTC will try stop Microsoft from acquiring Activision

The Federal Trade Commission is attempting to block Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision. CNBC reports that regulators claim the deal could harm the gaming industry, as the move would allow Microsoft to withhold Activision titles from rival platforms. For example, Microsoft would be able to keep a new Activision game off of Sony’s PlayStation. Microsoft executives say they look forward to presenting their case in court.

Grubhub will lay off roughly 15% of its workforce as the food-delivery service seeks to cut rising costs. Bloomberg reports that the demand for takeout has remained strong, even as the pandemic-boom subsided. However, Grubhub has only lost ground. Grubhub and its subsidiaries, which include Seamless and Eat24, comprised only 9% of U.S. meal delivery consumer spending as of April.

A new survey data reveals homeowners and renters who want to customize or care for their homes are ready for expert video consultations and support in their homes. According to a new survey commissioned by IrisCX, 70% of respondents look to technology to help with building, renovation, and maintenance projects. They also look to experts to validate product and service selections. Out of those who participated, 85% report feeling more confident after speaking with an expert.

Robots are beginning to catch up to human warehouse workers. The Wall Street Journal reports that Agility Robotics, Figure AI, and Boston Dynamics are all designing robots closely modeled after human beings and intended for use in distribution centers. The new machines are engineered with the ability to walk around warehouses, reach items on high shelves, crouch to set things down, pick up items, and move boxes.