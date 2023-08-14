Tech Report: Deepfake songs for royalties and child earnings protected

Google is working on a legitimate way for musician's voices to be used in artificial intelligence, and a new law is designed to protect child social media stars financially. Jane King has those stories and more in today's tech report.

A new Illinois law is now the first in the country designed to protect the earnings of children who are social media influencers.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is in the early stages of negotiating with Universal Music Group over a tool to let fans create “deepfake” songs using artists’ voices and music through a legitimate process that would see artists who opt-in to the program receive royalties.

Wework says it may not be able to stay in business. The company, which has a common building where small businesses can rent out space and do work, has suffered from financial mismanagement and the pandemic.

Amazon wants to ship your orders without a box. Shoppers worry it will boost package theft. The change is part of the company’s efforts to reduce additional costs and address its climate impact.