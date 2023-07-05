Tech Report: Biden Administration moves to cut China’s access to American technology

The U.S. looks to restrict China’s access to cloud computing to protect advanced technology. A Biden Administration’s proposal aims to close a loophole in chip-export controls, a move that could escalate the tit-for-tat fight with Beijing.

Instacart has officially launched its AI-powered search tool, Ask Instacart. It speaks directly to meal-prep fatigued shoppers looking for easy answers when it comes to breakfast, lunch, and dinner ideas. Its data catalog spans over 1 billion shoppable items across more than 80,000 retail partner locations.

A federal judge in Louisiana ordered key Biden Administration officials and agencies not to contact social media platforms to suppress speakers and viewpoints they disagree with. The ruling comes from a case filed by Louisiana and Missouri attorneys general. They claim that the Biden Administration was trying to silence viewpoints and speakers who questioned its covid policies and the validity of the 2020 election.

China-founded online retailer Shein is looking to go public in the United States. Reuters reports that Shein is talking with banks and stock exchanges, including the NASDAQ, about a listing. Not everyone is excited, though. Some oppose the company trading on U.S. stock exchanges, claiming the company uses forced labor in China to manufacture clothes.