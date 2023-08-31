Tech Report: Apple using 3D printers, Shein wants to sell stocks

A newspaper company says AI is not yet ready for prime time, and apple tests using 3D printers to make devices. Jane King is at the NASDAQ marketsite with those stories and more in today's tech report.

Apple is experimenting with a major manufacturing shift.

It’s testing the use of 3D printers to produce the steel chassis used by some of its upcoming smartwatches.

Gannett will pause an AI experiment after botched high school sports articles.

Several high school sports reports written by an AI service called ledeai and published by the Columbus dispatch were criticized for being repetitive, lacking details, using odd language and sounding like they were written by a computer.

Shein is a Chinese company that has become very popular with American teens looking to buy cheap, fashionable clothes.

It wants to sell stock on the US exchange but 16 attorneys general are asking the government to make the company guarantee that it’s closed aren’t made by forced labor in China.