Tech Report: Apple is now worth $3 trillion and Spotify may have a new feature soon

Apple’s stock ended trading Friday valued at a record breaking $3 trillion. Apple is the only company ever to reach that milestone. The valuation for the tech giant comes on the heels of its launch of the Apple Vision Pro and a stronger than expected quarterly earnings report in May.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk announced that Twitter will temporarily limit the number of Tweets users can read per day. The move is part of an effort to combat AI programs that comb through posts and extract useful data from the platform. There will also be separate limits for paid and unpaid users. Verified accounts will be limited to reading 10,000 posts per day while unverified accounts will have access to 1,000 per day.

Spotify may test putting full-length music videos in the app. A report from Bloomberg says that the music streaming service has already begun talking to partners about the product. Bloomberg’s sources were not authorized to speak about the plans publicly and asked to remain anonymous. Spotify declined to comment.

Netflix opened a pop up restaurant hosting celebrity chefs. The restaurant, called Netflix Bites, welcomed its first customers in the Brea neighborhood of LA with a launch party on Tuesday. Netflix said that the pop-up is an opportunity for fans to ‘immerse themselves’ in the company’s food shows.