Tech Report: Amazon will pay millions over privacy violations

Amazon will pay $25 million to settle allegations that it violated children’s privacy rights with its Alexa Voice Assistant. The company agreed to pay the FTC after it was accused of failing to delete Alexa recordings at the request of parents. It was found that Amazon kept hold of sensitive data for years. Their doorbell camera unit, Ring, will also have to pay out for violating customers’ privacy. Ring gave its employees unrestricted access to videos of customers’ private homes.

Netflix is earning more subscribers after rolling out its new password sharing plan. Although, it’s going over more smoothly in some countries than others. The new options from Netflix still don’t cut it for some users. Many on social media say that they are leaving the service, driving their point home by tagging posts with #CancelNetflix.

Salesforce raised its financial forecast, but sees pressure as customers back away from big consulting deals.

It says that clients are still looking carefully at deals, which are now taking longer to close.

Thousands of food delivery robots are being deployed for Uber Eats. They’re partnering with Serve Robotics, an autonomous delivery startup, to deploy up to 2,000 robots in multiple markets across the United States. The delivery robots will start in Los Angeles and potentially expand everywhere.