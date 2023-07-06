Tech Report: 2022 saw a dramatic rise in investment fraud

In 2022, a staggering $3.82 billion was stolen via investment fraud. Compared to the previous year, that’s a 128% increase. What’s behind the unprecedented spike? Advances in AI technology are making investment fraud easier. Scams are using deep fakes, which use a form of AI known as deep learning, to generate fake videos of real people. Scammers use this technology to create a deep fake of a corporate executive and send it out to investors.

Meanwhile, multiple authors are suing OpenAI. They allege that their books were used to train ChatGPT without their consent. Paul Tremblay, author of “The Cabin at the End of the World”, and Mona Awad, known for “Bunny” and “13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl” are suspicious of ChatGPT’s ‘very accurate summaries’ of their works. They claim that such precise summaries are ‘only possible’ if ChatGPT was trained with their books. If true, this would be a violation of copyright law. OpenAI did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

Coming this fall, Nutrisystem’s parent company, Wellful, is bringing back the Jenny Craig brand. After more than 40 years, Jenny Craig went bust in May. The company struggled to compete with trendy diets and weight loss drugs, such as Ozempic. Now, the program will be rebooted as an entirely online, ‘convenient direct-to-consumer delivery model’. Jenny Craig’s weight loss centers won’t be reopened, a major change from the original franchise.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says that Microsoft will join the $3 trillion club next year, thanks to the power of AI. He predicts that AI will be transformational for the company.