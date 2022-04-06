TECH BYTE: Spring Break

(41NBC/WMGT) —We’re in the middle of Spring Break season! Whether you’ve already booked your trip, or you’re planning one for the summer, let’s look at some smartphone apps that’ll help keep you organized, and make your vacation even better.

The Tripadvisor app can help you with planning and booking that trip. It has recommendations for where to stay and what to do, along with guidance from millions of other travelers. The app also has deals on hotels and experiences. You can book hotels and things to do, and even reserve a table when you eat out. Once you plan your trip, sometimes it can be a challenge, knowing what to pack for it. That’s what the Packing List Checklist app is for.

Just like the name, it gives you a checklist of the important things you should probably bring with you on your trip. You can search from many categories – from essentials and accessories, to food and electronics. The app also lets you set reminders, so you don’t need to fret about forgetting something. If a road trip is in the works, the InRoute – Intelligent Routing app is great for planning your route. The app uses weather, elevation, curves, and other factors to help you get to your destination, and have an unforgettable trip. It gives you voice-guided navigation, and automatically checks your route for severe weather. You can also save your favorite routes and places. The good news is, if you lose a connection, the routes are stored on your device, so you can always access them.

If you don’t plan to rent a car on your trip, both the Lyft and Uber apps are good to have to catch a ride if you don’t want to deal with a cab service. These rideshare apps even have safety features. You have access to a picture of the driver, and their name. You can also verify their license plate, and what type of vehicle they’re in, so you don’t risk getting in the wrong car. You’re even able to share your ride information with family and friends.

You can check out plenty more smartphone apps that can help with your travel plans in your phone’s app store.