TECH BYTE: Ray-Ban’s smart glasses

(41NBC/WMGT) — Ray-Ban is showing off its first generation of smart glasses. This wearable tech does more than just protect your eyes from the sun. You can capture, share, and listen with them.

Ray-Ban Stories come in three different styles of smart eyeglasses and sunglasses – the Wayfarer, Meteor, and Round. They each have a different look, but the same high tech features, you can even get them polarized, or as blue light glasses. The glasses have both a camera and audio. Ray-Ban says you can use them to take pictures and videos, listen to music and phone calls, and post to your social media accounts. The cool thing is, you can take those photos and videos hands-free! The glasses have a hyper-responsive touchpad and capture button, which you can use to pause a song, or take a quick photo or video with just a single touch. The open ear speakers make it easy to switch between taking a phone call, and ordering a drink.

It even comes with a charging case, so you can keep the frames charged while on the go. When fully charged, the smart glasses can capture and sync up to 30 videos, or 500 photos. You’ll also have access to the Facebook View app, which you’ll use to share your pictures and videos to social media and you can get the glasses with a prescription.

Ray-Ban Stories come in 20 frame and lens color combinations. You can buy them online, in-store, or from your optometrist.