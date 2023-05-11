Tattnall Square Academy upsets Stratford Academy to advance to the GIAA 4A Boys Soccer State Championship (highlights)

Tattnall Square Academy will face St. Anne-Pacelli in the 4A state finals.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Tattnall Square Academy boys soccer team upset Stratford Academy 4-3 in the GIAA 4A Soccer State Final Four to advance to the championship game.

Stratford had beaten Tattnall twice in the regular season, but the Trojans got their revenge when it mattered most.

Tattnall will look to win its first boys GIAA/GISA soccer state championship as they face St. Anne-Pacelli on Saturday, May 13, at Mercer University.