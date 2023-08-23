Taste & See Coffee Shop reopening in downtown Macon with new master roaster

A popular downtown establishment, Taste & See Coffee Shop and Gallery, is set to make a triumphant return later this year.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A popular downtown establishment, Taste & See Coffee Shop and Gallery, is set to make a triumphant return later this year.

After closing its doors in November 2022 due to staffing issues, the coffee shop is gearing up to reopen in October, complete with a new master roaster to offer in-house roasted coffee.

Owner Kevin Reaves says the café’s resurgence is thanks to the outpouring of support from social media and the community.

“For us to be back, and for the response to be what it has been, it’s just been overwhelming,” he said. “It’s absolutely touched our hearts, and we’re so happy and thankful to be able to come back up and open up and be bigger and better than we were before.”

In addition to providing quality coffee, Reaves says his mission is to spread the word of God through his business. The exact date for the reopening has not yet been announced, but you can stay updated by following Taste & See’s Facebook page.