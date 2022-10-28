Taste & See Coffee Shop and Gallery in Downtown Macon announces closure

Photo Credit to Taste & See Coffee Shop and Gallery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Taste & See Coffee Shop and Gallery in Downtown Macon has announced that they will be closing– at least for now.

According to a Facebook post from the coffee shop, a staffing shortage has led to the closure that will take place after their last day, November 1st. In the post, they say that the shop will be closing “for now”, adding that they, “Hope and pray the Lord isn’t done with this business/ministry in Downtown Macon”.

The post mentions that the coffee shop has been around for 9 years, and that the owners are thankful for all of their loyal customers, business, and words of encouragement. The shop ends the post by saying that the owners will be discussing what the future holds for Taste & See.



