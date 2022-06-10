Tal Talton sworn in as Houston County Post 4 Commissioner

Tal Talton is now sworn in as the new Post 4 Commissioner for Houston County.

Tal Talton and his family after being sworn in

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tal Talton is now sworn in as the new Post 4 Commissioner for Houston County.

The Houston County native beat out Jackie Rozier in the May 24 election.

Talton continues a family tradition in serving the people of Houston County. His grandfather, Cullen Talton, has been serving as Houston County Sheriff since 1972.

Tal Talton and his father run a dairy operation in Houston County. He says that business experience will help him serve residents.

“I understand the value of a dollar,” he said. “I understand that the money I’ll be working with is not mine. It’s the tax payers’ dollars, and my job is to use that responsibly and wisely.”

Talton says he wants to continue to push Houston County forward and wants to be a voice for the people.