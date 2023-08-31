Sweet Eleanor’s dessert shop to open in Macon this fall

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sweet treats are coming to a familiar downtown Macon storefront. “Sweet Eleanor’s” dessert shop is opening soon on Poplar Street.

Bohemian Den owner Scott Mitchell purchased the former space of Decadent Dessert Bar. The new dessert shop will feature 12 flavors of gelato, including seasonal flavors, as well as cheesecakes, coffee, cookies and more.

Mitchell says he named “Sweet Eleanor’s” after his grandmother. He hopes the shop will be a place where people come to make memories.

“It would really make me feel amazing and feel like I actually accomplished my goals if 25 years from now, somebody says, ‘You know when I was a kid, we used to go down to Sweet Eleanor’s,’” Mitchell said.

Mitchell says he plans to give the interior a fresh coat of paint and install new furniture. Sweet Eleanor’s is expected to open this fall and will be open seven days a week from 12 to 8 p.m.