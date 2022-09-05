Suspect wanted in connection to strong arm robbery at Macon Mall Jeweler

Photo Credit to Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a masked male suspect who’s wanted for a commercial strong arm robbery that took place Friday, September 2nd.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the incident took place at John Smeal Jewelers in the Macon Mall, just before 5 p.m.

Its reported that a masked male came into the business, asked to see a pair of earrings, then grabbed the clerk’s arm and snatched the earrings away from her and ran away. The clerk was uninjured.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is urged to call BCSO at 478-751-75-00 or Macon regional crime stoppers at 1-877-68crime.