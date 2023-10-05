Suspect charged with murder for death of Fort Valley man

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A man in Peach County is in jail, in connection to a man who found unresponsive in Fort Valley on Tuesday.

The Fort Valley Police Department says officers responded to an accident involving a pedestrian in the 700 block of Pine Street. When arriving on scene, they found with a man unresponsive in the driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene

After an investigation, Najee Woolfolk was taken into custody on Wednesday with the help of the Twiggs County Sheriff Department.

He’s charged with Murder.