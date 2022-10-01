Sunshine returns for the weekend





Many of us have been stuck in the clouds today as Ian made landfall, again, on the South Carolina coast.

It is still pretty breezy tonight and we will see those conditions continuing into the weekend.

Highs will be warming into the low 80s over the weekend with lows in the 50s.

A small front will be pushing through early Monday, bringing a bit of a drop in high temps to the mid 70s.

Through the rest of the week we will start to see a slow warm up into the mid 80s (which is normal for this time of year).

A dry front will move in late next week, bringing another drop in temps for next weekend.