Sunshine, cooler temps return for the weekend





High pressure has returned to Middle Georgia behind a cold front today, making for clear skies and quickly cooling temps.

Overnight we will see lows dropping to the upper 40s, with winds calming by early Friday.

Through the day Friday we will see a warm up into the mid 70s with plentiful sunshine.

This dry weather will continue through the weekend with clear skies and a slow warm up.

Highs will be warming to the mid 80s by Sunday afternoon, ahead of our next cold front.



Our next cold front will start to push into the area by Monday, bringing a slight chance of showers.

This front, while not having much moisture, will be bringing our coldest air of the season so far.

Highs will drop from the 80s and upper 70s Monday, to the 60s through the rest of the week.



We could also see a frost as early as Thursday morning.

Sunshine will be sticking around for most of next week.