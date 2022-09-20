Summertime heat returns this week





Well we knew that our taste of fall last week was too good to be true, and in typical Middle Georgia fashion, we will get a bit of Summer’s revenge this week.

A strong ridge of high pressure will be settling in over the Great Plains and the southeast, resulting in highs in the mid 90s starting Tuesday.

This will also be keeping rain chances near zero for much of the week.

By Thursday, in Macon, our highs will soar to the upper 90s, so get ready for the heat!



We will finally see some relief from the heat on Friday, as a cold front drops into the area.

This will be a dry front, but it will drop our highs from the 90s to the 80s (hooray!).

The front will also help to clear out any high humidity for the weekend.



We are also tracking Hurricane Fiona, which is forecast to become our first major hurricane of the season.

This system brought flooding and strong winds to Puerto Rico and could still impact Bermuda as it heads north.

The continental United States shouldn’t see much of a direct impact from this system.



The weekend is looking great around Middle Georgia with temps around normal for this time of year.

Sunshine sticks around through Sunday, but another front will move in early next week, bringing back a chance for a few showers.