Summer cocktail celebrates peach season and supports female founders

Mara Smith shows us how to make the Inspiro Peachy Ranch Water

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The founder of Inspiro Tequila, Mara Smith, shows us how to celebrate the peach season with a fabulous peachy cocktail. Smith shows us how to make the Inspiro Peachy Ranch Water. The summer cocktail includes the following ingredients:

2 oz Inspiro Tequila Luna Blanco

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz peach puree

3-4 oz Sparkling Mineral Water

Garnish: Dehydrated lime wheel and Peach

Smith launched Inspiro in February of 2020, after being a stay-at-home mom for 18 years. As a female founder, Smith says her mission is to give back to other female founders. Her Inspiro Purple Bicycle Project was created to financially support and mentor female founders. Her goal is to help them get started and manage the bumps along the way as they follow their dreams.