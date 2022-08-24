Subaru of Macon donates $500 to teachers at Alexander II Magnet School

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A car dealership in Macon is giving back to local educators.

Subaru of Macon presented 10 new teachers at Alexander II Magnet School $500.

The donations are part of Subaru’s initiative to support education, called “Subaru Loves Learning.”

Teachers can use the donations to purchase classroom supplies through adoptaclassroom.com.

“I am so excited and so happy that we will have this opportunity for our new teachers,” Alexander II Principal Walsetta Miller said. “And we truly appreciate Subaru and what they’re doing for our new teachers.”

Subaru says it plans to donate to more schools in the area at later dates.