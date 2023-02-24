Students help place crosses at historic cemetery in Dublin

The cemetery, founded in 1906, was largely forgotten until the late 1960's.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Cross the Creek Cemetery in Dublin, is receiving much-needed help from Dublin students.

Students who participated in “Skills USA” along with the Dublin High School Beta Club, gathered at the cemetery to place crosses on marked grave sites of African Americans.

The cemetery, founded in 1906, was largely forgotten until the late 1960’s. In 2015, Dublin began cleaning up the cemetery.

Celeana Wiggins is a student at Dublin High School. She’s been helping with the cross-project since it started late last year through Skills USA.

“I’ve learned the value in teamwork a lot recently, because being able to have a lot of help. Being able to do this because this is not a one-man job. It’s for everyone and anyone to come and be able to mark the graves.” Wiggins explained.

Representatives from the city of Dublin helped mark the graves, including Dublin Mayor Joshua Kight.