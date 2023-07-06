Store employee arrested in connection to Family Dollar armed robbery

Deputies first responded to an armed robbery call on June 28th.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest in connection to a reported armed robbery. Deputies first responded to an armed robbery call at Family Dollar located at 3656 Jeffersonville Road on June 28th.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a store employee called the Bibb County Sheriff’s to report an armed robbery around 12:40pm. Investigators met with the employee on scene. They met with her again on July 5th. During questioning, deputies discovered the armed robbery was a false report.

Deputies arrested the caller and Family Dollar employee 38-year-old Nicole Hall. She is charged with False Report of a Crime, Felony Theft by Taking, and Making False Statements or Writings.