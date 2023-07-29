‘Stop the Violence’ parade aims to unify Middle Georgia against gun violence

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgians are set to take a unified stand against violence this weekend with a community-driven parade aimed at promoting peace.

The “Stop the Violence” parade, organized by community stakeholders including local churches, businesses, and city government officials, is scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at 9 a.m. The parade will start in the Macon Mall parking lot, near Burlington, and proceed down Bloomfield Road to Covenant Life Cathedral, crossing over Eisenhower along the route.

Queen Hayes, a representative from Covenant Life Cathedral, says it’s a concerted effort to curb gun violence in local communities.

“My theme is ‘stand together’,” Hayes said. “It’s not about churches, it’s not about organizations, it’s about us coming together. We have to get out of these four walls in the churches, the organizations and the homes and work together.”

Organizers say they hope to send a powerful, peace-promoting message to the community.