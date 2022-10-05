Staying sunny Wednesday



Sunshine and clear skies will be sticking around this week as high pressure continues to keep us dry.

Overnight lows will be dropping into the 40s again thanks to dry air.

Highs on Wednesday will be warming into the low 80s through the afternoon with a few high clouds moving in through the day.



Thursday and Friday will see a nice warm up into the mid and upper 80s.

The high pressure will be moving east Thursday evening as a cold front drops in on Friday.

This cold front will be a “dry front”, so we are not expecting rain, but we will see a drop in our temps over the weekend.



We are not expecting much of a change in our weather for the weekend, other than a drop in temps to the 70s.

Sunshine will be sticking around, at least through the middle of next week.



Looking into the tropics we are now keeping an eye on Tropical Depression Twelve and an area of storm activity just east of the Windward Isles.

At this point, neither of these systems are forecast to impact Middle Georgia, but we will continue to track and monitor the happenings in the Atlantic.