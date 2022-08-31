Staying mostly dry Wednesday



Temperatures across Middle Georgia warmed into the low 90s today, ahead of a “cold” front that should move in Wednesday.

This front remains pretty weak, and will bring some drier air to at least the northern portion of our viewing area (north of Warner Robins).

Dry air should limit our rain chances tomorrow afternoon, so expect partly to mostly sunny skies.

Highs will be warming into the low/mid 90s by the late afternoon.



Our break from the rain chances will be short as easterly winds bring a return of moisture for the end of the week.

Showers and storms are back in the forecast by Thursday, especially east of I-75.

Thursday will be another hot day with highs in the 90s and high humidity.



Friday brings back likely rain chances for much of Middle Georgia that will stick around for the weekend.

It is very possible we could be seeing storms Friday night, that could impact football games.

With the increased rain chances and cloud cover thereafter, we will see a cool down for the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.



Scattered showers and storms will once again be possible by Monday afternoon, so while Labor Day likely won’t be a washout, we could still see some pop up storms.