Staying mostly dry Thursday with highs in the mid 80s



We had another day of warm weather across Middle Georgia, with a few showers popping up this evening.

Clouds will continue to increase overnight, with mostly cloudy skies expected for Thursday morning.

Highs Thursday will warm into the mid 80s a chance for a stray afternoon shower.



By Friday our wedge front will continue to keep us in northeasterly flow.

This will continue to keep highs in the mid 80s and rain chances relatively low.

The wedge will finally start to move out over the weekend, allowing us to warm into the upper 80s and low 90s.



An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico continues to be pretty unorganized this evening.

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area of potential tropical cyclone development for this feature.

Right now, the chances of this low becoming a named storm are low.



By the end of the weekend, we will see an increasing chance of showers and storms.

A warm up is on the way for next week, with some models suggesting a significant warm up.