Staying hot Tuesday





After a rainy weekend across Middle Georgia, we saw an afternoon of sunshine and highs in the 90s today.

Tomorrow will bring another nice day, but highs will again be warming into the low 90s.

There is a small chance of showers and storms during the afternoon, but most of us should end up dry.

By Wednesday we will start to see a cold front push south into Middle Georgia.

This will keep a continued chance for scattered showers as well as high humidity and temps in the 90s.

With the high humidity we will be seeing some “feels like” temps in the upper 90s through the first half of the week.

Changes will start to filter in by the end of the week, which will make, at least our temperatures, more comfortable.



Starting on Thursday we will be moving into a wetter pattern that looks to linger into the weekend.

Gulf moisture will continue to pump into our area, as low pressure to our west provides enough uplift to see rain through the weekend.

Friday looks like it could be our rainiest day of the week.

Severe storms are not expected, but we could see a few isolated strong storms.

The good news is that highs Friday will be limited to the low 80s and upper 70s.



The weekend is looking pretty soggy based on the current forecast, but at least it won’t be too hot.