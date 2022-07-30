Staying hot for the weekend





We have seen some pretty intense heat across Middle Georgia for this last week of July.

That heat will be continuing for the area through the weekend, with highs warming into the mid/upper 90s.

A cold front pushing in from the north will help to increase rain chances Saturday, especially for our northern counties.

Unfortunately, the cold front won’t make it much farther than the mountains and we will be stuck in the heat for a while.



By Sunday a small push of drier air will move into the area, bringing down our dew points to the mid and low 60s.

It might not seem like a lot, but you will be able to feel the difference.

This dry air will also help keep rain chances low through Monday.

It however won’t limit our highs, which will be warming into the mid and upper 90s.



Our Summertime trend returns just in time for most of Middle Georgia to head back to school next week.

Highs will be in the mid 90s for the week with scattered showers and storms possible each afternoon.