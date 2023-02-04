Staying dry this weekend



Clear skies and cool conditions moved in across Middle Georgia this afternoon behind a cold front, setting up for a cool, dry weekend.

Overnight lows will be dropping to freezing by early Saturday morning, so make sure your pets have a warm place to sleep tonight.

Sunshine will help us warm into the mid and low 50s, but winds will be gusting up to 15 mph.



Saturday night, cloud coverage will start to increase, keeping our lows above freezing.

Although we will see mostly cloudy skies through the day Sunday, rain should stay to our south.

Also, our next warming trend begins Sunday, getting us back to the low 60s.



Weather stays pretty quiet for the start of the week, with highs warming to the upper 60s by Tuesday.

70s return to the area for the end of the week, but so do showers and storms.

There is still some question on timing and strength of our next storm system, but it looks like it could bring some heavy rain.



Highs for most of next week stay well above normal for this time of year, with lows falling only into the 50s.

Overall, although we could see some pockets of heavy rain, rain totals will likely be less than 1″ through Friday.