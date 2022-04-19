Staying cool and dry Tuesday



Middle Georgia is starting to cool down quickly tonight, as dry air moves in behind a cold front.

We will be seeing a cool start to our Tuesday, as lows drop to the mid 40s by the morning.

Sunshine will be sticking around, but we will only be warming to the upper 60s.

Winds through the day will be breezy, gusting up to 15 mph, and calming during the evening.



Our cool down won’t last too long, because warmer air starts to return on Wednesday as highs reach the mid 70s.

Dry weather will also be continuing through the end of the week and into the weekend.

We are expecting a few clouds on Thursday, but rain should stay well to our north.

Highs eventually make it back to the 80s for the end of the week and the weekend.



Temperatures will be climbing to the mid and upper 80s for the weekend and into the start of next week.

Long range models show the possibility of rain returning as early as Tuesday of next week, but we are not seeing much of a signal of severe weather.

It is still far out though, so we will keep a close eye on it.

Enjoy the nice, dry weather!