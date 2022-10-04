Staying cool and dry Tuesday





It has been a mostly cloudy day across Middle Georgia, but skies are clearing tonight.

Overnight lows will be falling to the low 50s/upper 40s by Tuesday morning under mostly clear skies.

Through the day Tuesday we will be warming into the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

High pressure will continue to stick around and help keep us dry through the week.



Temps will slowly be warming into the upper 80s by the end of the week ahead of another cold front.

This front will be dry (hooray for low humidity), but will also help to cool us down for the weekend.



Next week looks to be mostly dry at least through Tuesday.

Highs will be staying mainly in the upper 70s with lows in the 40s.



We are monitoring a couple areas in tropics for potential cyclone development over the next 5 days.

At the moment neither of the areas are an immediate threat to Middle Georgia, but we will need to watch them closely.