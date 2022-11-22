Staying cloudy Tuesday



After a sunny day on Monday, clouds have already started to roll in this evening.

Overnight lows will be staying considerably warmer than the past few nights, thanks in part to our cloudy skies.

Tuesday will remain mostly cloudy with just a few peeks of sunshine.

Highs will warm into the mid 60s Tuesday, but Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the low 70s and clearing skies.



Thanksgiving is looking like it should stay mostly dry, with rain moving in during the overnight hours.

Black Friday, however is looking pretty soggy across the southeast.

Heavy rain will be possible, which will help with our current drought situation.



Another round of showers and storms will move through Saturday (and potentially Sunday as well).

We could see a few thunderstorms, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

With the rain and clouds, highs will be limited to the low to mid 60s.



Skies will be clearing as we head into next week, but temps should hover around normal for this time of year.