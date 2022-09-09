State Superintendent Richards Woods makes visit to Alexander II Magnet School

Alexander II Magnet School in Macon got a special visit Thursday from the state schools superintendent.

Superintendent Richard Woods visited the school to connect with students and staff and speak with them about the importance of STEM education.

Woods said a focus on science, technology, engineering and math helps students with critical thinking and problem solving skills.

“STEM education, it allows for higher critical thinking,” Woods said. “That’s something we want to make sure that we have great thinkers as they move from elementary all the way to high school and beyond.”

Alexander II is one of 79 schools in the state that is STEM certified. The Georgia Department of Education recognized the school as STEM certified in 2020.

“I think what we have found out is that this is good education,” Woods said. “It’s good teaching practice definitely for us that means we have to modify we have to show that it is important. Hopefully my presence being here today to elevates that and shows how important it is personally to me but us of course, the state.”

Woods says he hopes more Bibb County Schools will begin teaching STEM education.