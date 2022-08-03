State, school district officials provide driving safety reminders as school buses return to roads

AAA, The Governor's Office of Highway Safety and Bibb County Schools are working to make sure students get to and from school safely.

The organizations held a news conference Tuesday concerning driving safety.

The Schools Open, Drive Safely initiative is meant to remind people to slow down while driving through school zones.



The Communications Director for the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Robert Hydrick, spoke about what to do when you approach a bus that is stopping.

“If you’re behind the bus going in the same direction, or if you’re on the other side of the road in front of the bus, you must stop and let children get on and off the bus,” he said. “And then when the bus resumes travel, then you can safely resume your trip.”

Steven Albrycht with Motor Carrier Compliance recommends leaving earlier as school gets back in session to anticipate school traffic.

Bibb County students return to class on Wednesday.