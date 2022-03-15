Stacey Abrams talks with voters in Warner Robins

Stacey Abrams made several stops around Georgia Monday, including one in Houston County where she met with voters at The Pond to talk about her goals if she's elected governor.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Stacey Abrams made several stops around Georgia Monday, including one in Houston County where she met with voters at The Pond to talk about her goals if she’s elected governor.

“If we expand Medicaid to cover people based on their income, not whether they have children or disabilities, we suddenly cover people 18 years and older to get them access to the healthcare they need,” Abrams said.



The Democratic candidate began her One Georgia Tour Monday.

Abrams spoke about wanting to expand Medicaid and investing in education if elected.

Erikka Williams attended the event as a supporter. She says it’s exciting to have someone from a statewide campaign visit Houston County.

“Georgia is a huge state,” she said. “For her to take some time out to talk to us is great. I’m hoping other statewide candidates will come through Houston County too, because we’ve got a lot of voters, and we’re very excited.”

Williams encourages younger voters to take the time to research the candidates on the ballot and to get out and vote.

“Get online and research what the candidates are actually saying they can and would do for the state of Georgia,” Williams said. “Even locally in Houston County races, look up your candidates and see what they’re really about.”

Abrams spent about a half hour answering questions. While Houston County doesn’t typically vote blue, she says it’s important to speak with voters from all walks of life.

“It’s not about what the county does, it’s about what the people in that county want,” Abrams said. “My responsibility is to reach out to every single one of them and let them know what we can do together when I’m the next Governor of Georgia.”

Primary Elections are on May 24. Stacey Abrams currently has no challengers on the Democratic ticket.



Governor Brian Kemp will face former senator David Perdue, Catherine Davis, and Kandiss Taylor in the Republican Primary.