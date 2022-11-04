Stacey Abrams makes stop in Macon as part of her ‘Let’s Get it Done’ bus tour

Thursday's stop was part of Abrams' final push to get people to the polls.

Stacey Abrams

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Macon was the latest stop in Stacey Abrams’ “Let’s Get it Done” bus tour.

So far, her bus tour has made more than 20 stops throughout the state of Georgia.

Voters we spoke with say her message is pushing them to the polls.

“Anything to help women to be able to take care of their families, to help the elderly to feel safe and the gun laws, I would like for those to be changed too,” Marsha Selby said.

Selby, a Macon resident, says she stands behind Abrams for several reasons.

“I like what she says and the things that she does, and the way that she’s helped people,” she said.

During her stop in Macon, Abrams told those in attendance that if she’s elected governor, she will push for Medicaid expansion, help with rental assistance and help small business owners.

“I have a plan to expand purchasing so we don’t just buy things from the folks Brian Kemp knows, we buy things in middle Georgia to serve middle Georgia, and I have a plan to make sure that if you are a person of color who has a small business you get the same opportunity to compete in the state of Georgia,” said Abrams.

For local business owners like Tiara Ponce, Abrams is the person she’s looking for to help her community.

Abrams’ stance on abortion and healthcare were also big points for Ponce.

“I think it’s super powerful to have somebody who is intelligent enough to know that you can’t regulate someone else’s body,” she said. “For me, it’s the physical and the business. I’m here with you Stacey.”

Selby encourages people to cast their ballot.

“Go and vote if you want to make a difference,” she said. “You can’t complain if you didn’t do it.”

If you’ve already voted, Abrams encourages you to find at least five people and get them to the polls.

Abrams will continue her bus tour throughout Georgia ahead of Election Day on November 8.